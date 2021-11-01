Leeds United: Kalvin Phillips targets productive run for Whites after win at Norwich City

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is challenged by Norwich City's Joshua Sargent at Carrow Road Picture: Simon Hulme

The England international played his first Premier League match since the start of October having recovered from a calf injury and Marcelo Bielsa’s side responded by securing only a second win in the division this season.

It further highlighted Leeds’s strong form when Phillips plays after they lost seven of the nine matches he missed during the 2020-21 campaign, while this term they failed to win any of the three games where he didn’t feature.

Leeds United's Raphinha is congratulated by Kalvin Phillips after scoring against Norwich City Picture: Simon Hulme

Asked about that, the academy graduate said: “I don’t take any notice of that to be honest. Obviously when I am not playing I want the lads to win just as much as when I am playing.

“So, regardless of whether I am playing or not, I want the team to do well and hopefully we can build up a good few results in the next few games.”

The 10th Premier League fixture of the season for both teams felt crucial at Carrow Road.

A lack of quality blighted an at times frantic opening 45 minutes but the second half was even more chaotic with all three goals occurring during a four-minute spell.

Raphinha beat two players to rifle into the bottom corner and Andrew Omobamidele headed the equaliser for the hosts before Rodrigo’s 30-yard effort slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp on the hour mark.

Victory for Leeds moved them out of the relegation zone and made it seven points out of a possible 12 following a six-game winless start with Leicester the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday.

“We are happy, obviously to get three points on the board after the tough start we’ve had,” Phillips added. “This isn’t an easy place to come, you know. Norwich are bottom of the league but they are fighting for their lives. We needed three points and so did they.