Leeds United Ladies looking forward to performing on national stage after a decade away

Kathryn Smith says Leeds United Women are looking forward to showing a wider audience what they can do in the club's first national final in a decade.

The Whites play Stourbridge Women at Solihull Moors in the Women's National League Plate final on Sunday.

It is a far cry from 2013, when they were runners-up in the main final of the competition, the club's last big game before missing out on Women's Super League status and splitting from the men's club.

Now back in the fold, Sunday is another step in the now fourth-tier club's rebuild.

SHOWPIECE OCCASION: Leeds United Ladies

Midfielder Smith is looking forward to showing what she can do.

“It’s a massive occasion for the club,” she said. “It’s the first national final that the club has been in for 10 years. The opportunity to showcase what we have got as a team in a national final is massive.

“We’ve beaten teams from the league above more than once on our way to the final, all the girls are now really up for the final.

