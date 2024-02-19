Leeds and another of McAllister's former clubs in Leicester City are pitted in what is a four-way fight for automatic promotion alongside Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Both the latter two are in action against Yorkshire visitors on Tuesday in Hull City and Rotherham United respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull are among a clutch of clubs striving to reach the play-offs at the end of season, with Middlesbrough still possessing an outside chance.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United battles for possession with Plymouth Argyle's Mickel Miller during the Sky Bet Championship match on Saturday. United won 2-0. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

The likes of West Brom, Coventry City and Norwich City are firmly in the mix, among others.

Leicester – who visit Elland Road on Friday – remain hot favourites to finish as champions with the second slot likely to be fought out by Leeds, Southampton and Ipswich.

It's McAllister's view that, come the end of the season, last season's relegated trio of Leeds, Saints and Leicester will all be the ones smiling at the conclusion of 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAllister, speaking via betway.com said: "I think the three promoted teams will go back up.

"Ipswich have done brilliantly to keep going and it will be great if they can secure a play-off spot, but Southampton and Leeds are just going to have enough for one of them to go up automatically with the other via the play-offs.

"I've watched Leeds quite a few times this season and they can score goals from all areas of the pitch.

"I am impressed with Glen Kamara, who came down from Rangers and (Ethan) Ampadu in the middle of the park has done well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(Crycensio) Summerville and (Patrick) Bamford are playing really well, and Championship defences can’t handle them.

"Whether they can keep clean sheets is another question. But I think Leeds have just got enough to finish second and get the automatic because the fans don't like play-offs!

"One thing is for sure and that’s next year's Premier League is going to be a lot tougher for the bottom half because Leicester and one, if not both, of Leeds and Southampton are going up, they're Premier League ready.

"And although obviously Burnley invested, it just hasn't worked for them.