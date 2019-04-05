Leeds United legend Eddie Gray to be special guest at cricket club fundraiser

Have your say

Former Leeds United and Scotland star Eddie Gray will be special guest at Rawdon Cricket Club's Sporting Soiree later this month.

Gray will be telling stories from his footballing career at the fundraising event, which will be held at Rawdon Cricket Club on Larkfield Road, Rawdon, from 7.15pm on Thursday April 25.

Comedian Gary Marshall will be entertaining guests on the night.

Tickets, to include a pint and pie and pea supper, are priced at £20 and must be booked in advance.

Contact Andrew Doidge at Rawdon Cricket Club via e mail at apdjools@sky.com or Jonathan Doidge at jonathandoidge@hotmail.com