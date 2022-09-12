Leeds United linked goalkeeper announces departure from SPFL champions Celtic
Young goalkeeper Rory Mahady has announced his departure from Celtic amid reported interest from Leeds United.
The 16-year-old has been linked with Leeds for a number of months while there has been reported interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
Mahady joined Celtic as a youngster and progressed through the club’s academy but has now opted to leave the club as he seeks to sign his first professional contract elsewhere.
He wrote on social media on Sunday: “Today I have officially left Celtic. Just want to say a massive thank you to the players and staff for the last nine years.
"It was a pleasure, wishing everyone the best of luck for the future.”
In recent seasons, one element of Leeds’ transfer policy has been to sign players with big potential to join their Under-23s side, with the view to those players eventually joining the first team.
In January, striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez arrived from Espanyol while midfielder Darko Gyabi joined the club in the summer from Manchester City and has so far made four Premier League 2 appearances for the Whites.