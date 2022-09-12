Leeds United linked goalkeeper announces departure from SPFL champions Celtic

Mahady joined Celtic as a youngster and progressed through the club’s academy but has now opted to leave the club as he seeks to sign his first professional contract elsewhere.

He wrote on social media on Sunday: “Today I have officially left Celtic. Just want to say a massive thank you to the players and staff for the last nine years.

Young goalkeeper Rory Mahady has announced his departure from Celtic amid reported interest from Leeds United. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

"It was a pleasure, wishing everyone the best of luck for the future.”

In recent seasons, one element of Leeds’ transfer policy has been to sign players with big potential to join their Under-23s side, with the view to those players eventually joining the first team.