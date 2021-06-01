Leeds United-linked sensation could cost £30m, ex-Hull City ace given £10m price tag

On top of that, the Whites will be looking to keep existing stars at the club, after their stellar 2020/21 campaign saw a number of top tier sides take in interest in Leeds' top talent.

Meanwhile, midfield ace Mateusz Klich has been reflecting on his time at Elland Road so far, and said: “I read the words of coach (Marcelo) Bielsa in which he complimented me, but this is not the first time.

“It is nice to listen to such words, but in private conversations there are not only compliments. I know I have to keep my feet on the ground and work with all my strength.

“I have proved a lot to myself for sure. My adventure with foreign football started badly for me. I was lost in Germany, I don’t think I was ready to play in the Bundesliga, but I wanted to stay overseas, wandered around clubs, and finally ended up in Leeds, which turned out to be my place on earth."

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it's set to be a busy summer for Yorkshire sides Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Hull City a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Mitrovic could go to Serie A Roma have been named as the favourites to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer. The Serbia international struggled in the Premier League last season, scoring just three goals in 27 outings. (SkyBet)

2. Swans loan star unsure of future plans Chelsea starlet Marc Guehi has revealed he's uncertain where he'll be playing his football next season, following a loan spell with Swansea. However, he's insisted he'll keep a close eye on the Swans' future endeavours regardless of his next destination. (Club website)

3. Lees linked with Robins Bristol City are rumoured to be plotting a move for free agent Tom Lees, who left Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One. The former Leeds ace made over 250 appearances for the Owls, including 39 last season. (Bristol Post)

4. Gayle could return to Hawthorns West Brom are believed to be targeting a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, as they look to escape the Championship next season. The £10m has thrived in the second tier with the Baggies before, scoring 23 goals on a loan spell back in 2018/19. (Mirror)