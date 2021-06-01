Leeds United-linked sensation could cost £30m, ex-Hull City ace given £10m price tag
Leeds United are hard at working behind the scenes, as they put the final touches to their recruitment plan ahead another busy transfer window, as they prepare to chase new signings capable of continuing the club's forward momentum.
On top of that, the Whites will be looking to keep existing stars at the club, after their stellar 2020/21 campaign saw a number of top tier sides take in interest in Leeds' top talent.
Meanwhile, midfield ace Mateusz Klich has been reflecting on his time at Elland Road so far, and said: “I read the words of coach (Marcelo) Bielsa in which he complimented me, but this is not the first time.
“It is nice to listen to such words, but in private conversations there are not only compliments. I know I have to keep my feet on the ground and work with all my strength.
“I have proved a lot to myself for sure. My adventure with foreign football started badly for me. I was lost in Germany, I don’t think I was ready to play in the Bundesliga, but I wanted to stay overseas, wandered around clubs, and finally ended up in Leeds, which turned out to be my place on earth."
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it's set to be a busy summer for Yorkshire sides Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Hull City a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: