Leeds United live to fight another day in FA Cup against Cardiff City after late drama

SUBSTITUTE Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds United overcame a late penalty miss to salvage an FA Cup replay in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.

By Dave Hampson
3 minutes ago

The 1972 winners were in danger of crashing out of the competition at the third-round stage for the sixth successive season following first-half strikes from Bluebirds duo Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

But 18-year-old Perkins poked home his first senior goal three minutes into added time after fellow replacement Rodrigo halved the deficit with a header.

Spanish forward Rodrigo saw his 81st-minute spot-kick saved by Jak Alnwick at 2-1 after Joel Bagan was sent off for handling Junior Firpo’s goal-bound effort, while Mateo Joseph wasted another golden chance before Perkins’ crucial intervention spared the Premier League club’s blushes.

NICE TIMING: Leeds United's Sonny Perkins celebrates scoring his side's equaliser against Cardiff City Picture: David Davies/PA
Walsall also celebrated following late drama as they edged past League Two rivals Stockport with a 2-1 victory at Edgeley Park.

Saddlers substitute Andy Williams converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to set up a fourth-round meeting with Leicester after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Paddy Madden.

Madden looked to have earned the Hatters a replay by levelling with a fine curling effort just two minutes from time following Danny Johnson’s opener.

Stoke benefited from two own goals as they cruised to a 3-0 win over League Two side Hartlepool.

ON THE BOARD: Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring to halve the deficit against Cardiff City Picture: David Davies/PA

Pools pair Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese inadvertently helped the Championship visitors to victory at Victoria Park, either side of Jacob Brown’s goal.

Derby also eased through with a 3-0 success, beating fellow League One side Barnsley thanks to a James Collins penalty, plus goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight.

Blackburn defeated Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road – in David Wagner’s first match in charge of the Canaries – courtesy of a Jack Vale strike, while Bristol City snatched a replay after Antoine Semenyo’s second-half header cancelled out Joel Piroe’s opener in a 1-1 draw with Championship rivals Swansea at Ashton Gate.