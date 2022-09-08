Leeds United loanee Stuart McKinstry wins first Scotland Under-21 call-up

The 19-year-old winger has been sent on a season-long loan to Motherwell for experience but so far has just made two substitute appearances – one in the League Cup, one in the Scottish Premiership.

But McKinstry has played Under-17 football for his country before, and with Scott Gemmill's side starting a new cycle this season, he is one of 11 first-time call-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland play a double-header against Northern Ireland this month as part of their preparations for the European Championship qualifiers, which start next month.

CALL-UP: Leeds United's Stuart McKinstry has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad