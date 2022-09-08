Leeds United loanee Stuart McKinstry wins first Scotland Under-21 call-up
Leeds United loanee has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for the first time despite just 35 minutes of senior football so far this season.
The 19-year-old winger has been sent on a season-long loan to Motherwell for experience but so far has just made two substitute appearances – one in the League Cup, one in the Scottish Premiership.
But McKinstry has played Under-17 football for his country before, and with Scott Gemmill's side starting a new cycle this season, he is one of 11 first-time call-ups.
Scotland play a double-header against Northern Ireland this month as part of their preparations for the European Championship qualifiers, which start next month.
Most Popular
They play in Belfast on September 22, and Paisley three days later.