Leeds United loanee Stuart McKinstry wins first Scotland Under-21 call-up

Leeds United loanee has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for the first time despite just 35 minutes of senior football so far this season.

By Stuart Rayner
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:16 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:48 am

The 19-year-old winger has been sent on a season-long loan to Motherwell for experience but so far has just made two substitute appearances – one in the League Cup, one in the Scottish Premiership.

But McKinstry has played Under-17 football for his country before, and with Scott Gemmill's side starting a new cycle this season, he is one of 11 first-time call-ups.

Scotland play a double-header against Northern Ireland this month as part of their preparations for the European Championship qualifiers, which start next month.

CALL-UP: Leeds United's Stuart McKinstry has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad

They play in Belfast on September 22, and Paisley three days later.

