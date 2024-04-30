Leeds United losing hope in automatic promotion race after Ipswich Town beat Coventry City

The Tractor Boys beat Coventry City 2-1 to move three points clear of Leeds United with one game left to play in the 2023/24 Championship season.

Leeds, who are now third, host Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Ipswich Town host Huddersfield Town, who were all but relegated last Saturday after drawing with Birmingham City.

Ipswich Towns' Cameron Burgess (second right) celebrates scoring their side's winning goal at Coventry. (Picture: PA)

Leeds have a better goal difference than Ipswich by +6, so need to win and hope Huddersfield can do them a favour by snatching a win at Portman Road that would send Leeds back to the Premier League.

Ipswich only need a point to secure a second successive promotion having pipped Sheffield Wednesday to second place in League One just 12 months ago.

Cameron Burgess put Ipswich within touching distance of the Premier League with thr winner at Coventry.

Kieffer Moore had put the Tractor Boys a goal ahead early on before Haji Wright’s second-half equaliser.