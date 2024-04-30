Leeds United losing hope in automatic promotion race after Ipswich Town beat Coventry City
The Tractor Boys beat Coventry City 2-1 to move three points clear of Leeds United with one game left to play in the 2023/24 Championship season.
Leeds, who are now third, host Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday at 12.30pm.
Ipswich Town host Huddersfield Town, who were all but relegated last Saturday after drawing with Birmingham City.
Leeds have a better goal difference than Ipswich by +6, so need to win and hope Huddersfield can do them a favour by snatching a win at Portman Road that would send Leeds back to the Premier League.
Ipswich only need a point to secure a second successive promotion having pipped Sheffield Wednesday to second place in League One just 12 months ago.
Cameron Burgess put Ipswich within touching distance of the Premier League with thr winner at Coventry.
Kieffer Moore had put the Tractor Boys a goal ahead early on before Haji Wright’s second-half equaliser.
But Burgess squeezed his effort through a crowd of bodies almost immediately to put Kieran McKenna’s men within a point of Premier League football for the first time since 2002.
