Leeds United made '£13m' midfielder bid, ex-Huddersfield Town £3.5m ace seals Premier League move

Speaking ahead of the game, which gets underway on Sunday afternoon, the Whites' director of football Victor Orta discussed fears that the club could have a tough season after impressing last year, and said: “It is the theory about the second year. Everyone says the second year is harder than the first year, I agree with that.
“It is the most difficult competition in the world. It is really equal. There are teams that invest a lot of money, a big gap between the investment of the top six and the rest of the others.
“One thing for me that is really clear, between seventh and 20th all can beat all. That is really clear, it is equal.”
He added: “Obviously you need to try to get points and add points. Be positive in a mid-table position and then decide what can be our future.
“We must try to keep the Premier League, try to get the points then the goal is not defined. But everyone knows that the second year is harder than the first year.”
Meanwhile, down in the second tier, Huddersfield Town went into the international break in high spirits, after three league wins on the trot, and they'll be looking to pick up where they left off this weekend.
The Terriers take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium tomorrow afternoon, and it should be a fiercely-fought contest between two sides who have both picked up ten points from their opening five matches.
Take a look at the latest news round-up from Yorkshire and further afield, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: