LEEDS UNITED have moved swiftly to make Austrian centre-back Max Wober their first signing of the January transfer window.

The number of soft goals they conceded in the first half of the campaign has been a concern for coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds have kept just five Premier League clean sheets in his 28-game tenure.

As he often did in the summer, Marsch has turned to a player he has worked with before by signing 24-year-old Wober from one of his former clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch was the coach of Red Bull Salzburg when they made Wober the Austrian Bundesliga’s most expensive signing in August 2019. He has remained with the club until now.

BIG STAGE: Defender Max Wober battles with France's Jonathan Clauss during a UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France in September last year. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a left-sided centre-back, his arrival would appear to threaten captain Liam Cooper, but he can also play left-back, where Leeds' only specialist – Junior Firpo – has made just one league start this season.

The 24-year-old, who has also played for Rapid Vienna, Ajax, Sevilla and 13 times for his country, has signed a contract until 2017. The transfer fee has not been disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds signed Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from Salzburg in the summer. They will hope a work permit is approved in time for Wober to make an FA Cup debut at Cardiff City on Sunday.