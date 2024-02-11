Unfortunately, Down Down was the anthem for Rotherham United.

Questioned on Friday about the impending Super Bowl, which pitted Taylor Swift’s team Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers - run by Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises - Farke said he preferred the music of the classic Brit rock band as opposed to the American songstress.

Unfortunately for Leeds, on a day when their West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town flirted at delivering a huge shock at United’s big promotion rivals Southampton - and doing them an almighty favour - the status quo was preserved at the business end of the Championship.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham United at Elland Road. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The race for what is likely to be the second automatic promotion slot behind Leicester City has the potential to go right down to the wire. What many people are proposing already is a winner-takes shootout between Leeds and Saints on the final day of the regular season.

Saints hit five against Town - with a party second half at Elland Road flattened by late developments from the Solent regarding a home fightback. At Leeds, the hosts scored three times, although it could have been several more. Whatever you want.

Rotherham remain the last team to take something away from Southampton, back on October 7, but there was never any serious likelihood of them bothering Leeds on home turf.

They had a nice enough start, only for the fire to be extinguished after a home opener which should not have stood. By the end, there was no conjecture and controversy whatsoever about the merit of Leeds’ win.

The hosts were in cruise control, with Farke able to rest a few bodies before his side’s tour of the west continues on Tuesday.

For Rotherham - without an away victory in 15 months - old habits die hard and few will be surprised if two divisions separate these teams by late spring.

The Millers’ former manager - and ex-Leeds chief - Steve Evans came to Elland Road in beach wear and a sombrero after fulfilling a promise after

Rotherham clinched safety ahead of the final game of the 2014-15 season. Don’t expect to see Leam Richardson in a Hawaiian shirt come May.

When visiting teams go to Leeds these days, they require a slice of luck. The Millers certainly did not get any on 10 minutes.

A cross from Junior Firpo took a significant deflection off the foot of Christ Tiehi and gravitated towards Patrick Bamford, who instinctively moved his right arm towards the ball and appeared to get a touch before it travelled into the net.

Bamford’s funky celebration, complete with an arm movement, told you all you needed to know.

Richardson was not amused. Less so with the sight of official Nick Hopton ‘laughing and joking’ with the United striker after the final whistle, in his words.

He commented: “It was unprofessional to be laughing and joking with a player who has cheated not only them out of a decision, but potentially a result.

"That’s not a complaint, but a take-away for the officials to get better themselves going forward.”

What was not in doubt was the hosts’ hegemony after that dubious opener.

With Georginio Rutter in the mood and Crysencio Summerville starting to look regal and Willy Gnonto also fancying it, Leeds had far too much cuteness, quick-thinking and quality for the visitors, who were simply worn down.

Chances came and went in the first half. Attacking the Kop in the second half, Leeds found their wings and the game was soon put to bed.

Bamford saw a deflected shot hit the bar early in the second before the second goal arrived with a strong air of inevitability.

Typically delicious work from Rutter saw his pass slip under the legs of Sean Morrison to send Summerville clear and he finished nicely.

Grace from Gnonto then set up Summerville, bundled over by Peter Kioso.

Bamford wanted the penalty - as he did against Preston last month. Summerville pulled rank and said ‘no chance’ and scored with a delightful ‘Panenka’ spot-kick which brought most of the house down. His goal total for the season is now up to 15. Running hot.

Opportunities were passed up to turn it into a rout as Leeds coasted to an 11th home league win in 12. Most of those in attendance were still enjoying themselves, only for Southampton to spoil it a bit.

May 4. Mark it down in your diary. Remember the date.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 63); Gruev (Roberts 75), Kamara (Cresswell 84); Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville (Piroe 63); Bamford (Joseph 75). Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Cooper, Anthony, Gelhardt.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Kioso, Odoffin, Morrison (Humphreys 79), Revan, Peltier; Clucas, Tiehi (Rathbone 87), Lindsay (Nombe 64); Cafu (Eaves 64); Hugill (Rinomhota 64). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Appiah, Seriki.