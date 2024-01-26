Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gives injury updates on Dan James and Archie Gray

The pair went off injured in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Norwich City and whilst neither is a major concern, they will not be fit for the weekend.

"Daniel James will be out (at the weekend) and also for the Bristol (City) game (in the Championship the following Friday), so a couple of weeks I hope," said manager Daniel Farke. "Hopefully for the next home game.

"We are still without Pascal Struijk."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHANGES: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

James has an adductor strain, Gray a knee problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke's verdict on the latter was: "I would still say some good news because therr's nothing with the ACL just the hit and the bruise.

"Hopefully at some point next week he will be back."

The German admitted there will be changes at the weekend.

"We take this game more than seriously," stressed Farke. "We are deep believers in cup runs and whenever we represent Leeds United we want to be at our best but we also won't do anything stupid. It's the third game in six days.

"I wasn't too concerned about the last turnaround but this one is a bit more tricky so there will be more changes than you might expect from a league game.

"Because we want to go to the next round, we want to keep this one

"We need the balance between being greedy to win this game but also not doing anything stupid.