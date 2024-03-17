With Leicester involved in a titanic FA Cup quarter-final, Leeds knew a 2-0 win at home to Millwall would put them top on goal difference and they achieved just that, with goals from Willy Gnonto and Dan James.

Both teams have 82 points, one more than Ipswich Town, but long-time league leaders Leicester have nine games left, to the others' eight.

"Earlier in the season Leicester would have probably spoken about (being in the best position) or Ipswich or Southampton with their unbelievable unbeaten run, so I don't go into the trap of saying we have the best momentum," said Farke, who showed with his air-punching celebration of James' goal what it meant to him.

"It's a tight race and all the teams are more or less on the same base, just a few points between them.

"Leicester have a game in hand so I'm not tempted to be too over-emotional or over-interpret our position.

"The position with eight games to go is not important – the points tally is important and we want to make sure we finish in the best possible position after 46 games.

CELEBRATIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke at full-time

"It (being top) is a nice little treat for my players and also for the supporters after some difficult years. They can officially sing songs about it but it doesn't change our situation because at Leeds United every game is more or less like a cup final."

As recently as December, Leicester were 17 points ahead of Leeds. Farke was asked if he could have envisaged catching them then.

"I didn't think too much about the question because I was more concentrated on us but if I would have I probably would have said it's not realistic," he admitted.

"They still have the best base because they have a game in hand and if they win this or at least one point, it's in their hands.

"Everything's a bit tighter together and it's great for the suspense and for the supporters and the broadcasters. We just want to keep going."

All that said, Farke was keen to celebrate before the squad dispersed for an international break takes the majority away from Thorp Arch until late in Holy Week.

"If you don't enjoy such a moment you will ask yourself one day why you did all this hard, disciplined work," he argued. "But also make sure we stay on it.

"It's necessary to enjoy it but it's important to have 10 good training days before the Good Friday game (at Watford) to perfectly prepare the group who will stay with us and hope and pray the others come back in a good mood and good shape without injuries because the turnaround will be ridiculous.

"We have to travel on (Maundy) Thursday to Watford and many of the guys will only get back on Thursday. I'm not sure if Junior Firpo will even make it before kick-off but I just want to think about this from perhaps the middle of the week."

Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville came off with injuries but Farke is hopeful it will not stop the teenage’s England Under-21 debut.

“With Archie it's hopefully just a hit, that was the first assessment," he said.

"It was a pretty painful hit with a bruise but it seems nothing is broken or damaged, just pretty painful.