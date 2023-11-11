Daniel Farke dropped a little warning to his Leeds United players in Thursday's pre-match press conference but the German is adamant honesty, not mind games, is the best policy to get the most out of them.

In an era that feels far removed from football's last generation – but then, don't they all? – Farke is proudly old-fashioned at times.

The thinking that modern youngsters do not respond to criticism like their elders can come across as patronising, not to mention one-size-fits-all, and does not wash with a manager who still believes his players should respect their elders on the pitch and take criticism off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league table tells you it is working well at a club which has settled into quite an experienced bench but a youthful starting XI, albeit Pascal Struijk's double hernia operation opening the door for Liam Cooper to return will tilt the balance.

But each weekend is a new test of that and Farke wants everyone to know this one will be tougher than they think.

Plymouth Argyle, with three points from their first seven away games back in the Championship, visit a team who made a statement at leaders Leicester City last week.

All logic points to a Leeds win. Farke knows the Championship too well to fall for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a game in the spotlight like at Leicester with a well-deserved clean-sheet win and the pundits and press are praising us and our supporters are enjoying the week and the players are enjoying this amazing win make sure the next home game everyone expects us to win does not feel like another day in the office," he warns. "You have to make sure we are even more on it."

OLD-FAHSIONED VALUES: Daniel Farke with his Leeds United players after the win over Bristol City

It suggests a manager prowling the Thorp Arch corridors and training pitches looking for the tiniest slip to come down on like a ton of bricks. That was not the plan, Farke insists, although he might have been unintentionally harsher.

"I try not to play any psychological games because I don't believe in it," he says. "If ever I criticise my team I don't believe in just giving them a hug and sugarcoating it because they're struggling with confidence or trying to be the bad guy if everyone praises you. It's too trivial and I think it would be too obvious.

"I always try to judge what I see and be open and honest. If I have to praise my players, I praise them, and if I have to criticise them, I criticise them because I think this is the atmosphere they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They accept it because they know it's reality, not psychological games.

STATEMENT WIN: Leeds United players celebrate Georginio Rutter's goal in the win at Leicester City but Daniel Farke says it will make the Plymouth game more challenging

"But I know how difficult it is if everyone praises you to make sure you don't lose your focus so perhaps I am a bit more strict (after a good win). Not because I try to play this role, it's more just because a gut feeling gives me this advice."

There is no pussy-footing around, worried about upsetting a sensitive young "snowflake".

"This discussion was even ongoing when I was 16 and 17," says the 47-year-old. "My older team-mates were always talking about, 'The younger generation don't listen any more, they're not self-critical.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I was a young player it was quite natural that you always carry the bags and the goals and you're not allowed on the physio bed – perhaps with a broken leg but not otherwise. The older players were always on it and more or less criticising you.

HIERARCHY: Daniel Farke believes Archie Gray (centre) should always defer to senior player Pascal Struijk (right) on the pitch

"To be quite honest I quite like this and we still have some old-school values in our squad.

"I don't like arguments on the pitch between young and older players. On the pitch the older player is always right – even if he's wrong. There's no discussion about that.

"We can discuss it after the game and come to the conclusion that perhaps young Archie Gray was right and perhaps Liam Cooper was wrong, but not on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need some proper leadership and values. That's quite important.

"But I'm also happy that the really strict days are over.

"To moan about the youth and their attitude, it was the same 20 years ago and I'm 100 per cent sure it was the same 50 or 60 years ago.

"I have young players who are pretty self-critical. They go to our analysts and want to watch their games and their individual scenes back. They take responsibility and come to the coaching staff and ask, 'How can I improve my first touch or this movement?'

"You can't give a general judgement but my feeling is it's a different generation and they have changed – the music they like, the way they dress, social media – but it's nothing to complain about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are really good lads, so accept it, but make sure we work to the same values and don't be over-critical. This why they are improving."

With that he leaves, muttering "I still think our music was better."