Leeds United manager Daniel Farke provides updates on Wilfried Gnonto, Jamie Shackleton, Djed Spence and Junior Firpo

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Wilfried Gnonto is back in his squad for Saturday’s Championship trip to former club Norwich City.

The Italian international has been out since picking up an ankle ligament injury in the goalless draw at Yorkshire rivals Hull City, which required surgery.

Meanwhile, Jamie Shackleton is also back in the matchday squad after overcoming a shoulder problem.

Speaking ahead of the game at Carrow Road, Farke said: "All in all, there has been levels of progession.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, who returns to former club Norwich City on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Willy is back in team training since last Sunday so no problems so far.

"He hasn't played for a while but he looked sharp in training and is a topic for the squad to travel with us and available for the game.

"Jamie Shackleton is back in team training since the beginning of the week, and also a topic for the squad."

Farke confirmed that Djed Spence, who injured his knee in training in early September, is continuing with his rehabilitation at Thorp Arch and is still on schedule in his recovery programme.

Left-back Junior Firpo, who injured his knee shortly before the season started, is also progressing in his road back to fitness, alongside long-term injury absentee Stuart Dallas.

On Spence, Farke continued: "Djed is doing his rehab here, also normal progress but it will be a couple of weeks before he's back in team training. He's already on the pitch but not with the team.

"Junior Firpo is back in team training since Tuesday. He had a full session yesterday, today he trained individually because he was out for four or five months. He's part in integrated.

"The next step will be that he can join us for a full training week and will then need a few weeks to be ready to be available. He's definitely not a topic for Norwich.

"With Stuart Dallas he was out for such a long time, he's also part integrated. He's joined us in several parts of team training and has to train individually or recover as well.