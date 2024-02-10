Summerville’s brazen attempt, which put United into an unassailable advantage, put gloss on a good day for Leeds, who were dominant against the rock-bottom Millers, despite some early controversy following the hosts’ opener.

Farke, whose side visit Swansea City on Tuesday, said: "I am too old for this generation. In terms of penalties, I am a bit more old-fashioned, if I am honest.

"I’d rather have the ball into the corner, more or less like the last home game (with a penalty) when Joel Piroe scored a goal like this. I am not a big fan of this.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

"Especially when you have already missed a few. But I’d rather he scored this way, than going the normal way and put the ball against the post.

"Sometimes, we seem to make it a bit too complicated in front of goal and we can score in a complicated way... I am a bit old-fashioned, but he scored today and I was pleased.”

Leeds were full value for three points as their outstanding Elland Road form continued at the expense of the Millers, as most expected before kick-off.

That said, there was controversy in the tenth minute.

Scorer Patrick Bamford appeared to divert a deflected low cross from Junior Firpo into the net with his arm to put United 1-0 up on ten minutes.

Bamford’s celebrations, which implied he has used his arm, left a sour taste in the mouth of Millers players, with Rotherham chief Richardson showing his anger after remonstrating with the officials on the touchline.

Farke added: "If I am honest, I have not watched it back. Someone mentioned it was a possible handball and the ball was deflected by Patrick’s arm. But for me, it is not possible to judge it. If it was a handball, then it probably should not have been allowed.

"But to be really honest, over the course of a season, things get a bit equal. By the end of the season, we would definitely have deserved more. If it was a clear actual handball, then it’s 1 to 14 against us this season.

"It was a comfortable win. In the past couple of months, other teams have not scored so many goals against Rotherham and since Christmas, their biggest loss was just a loss by two goals.

"We are quite respectful and if you can win a home game with a clean sheet and scoring three goals, then we have to be happy.