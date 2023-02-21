Leeds United manager latest: Javi Gracia set to be named as new head coach at Elland Road

LEEDS UNITED are set to confirm former Watford boss Javi Gracia as their new permanent head coach.

United's season is in crisis after a ten-match winless sequence - their worst at Premier League level in over 25 years - and run of just two wins in 20 league matches, their worst run of form since 1947.

Mattered came to a head in Saturday's poor loss at relegation rivals Everton, intensifying the pressure to bring in a new face in the dug-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds spoke with Garcia on Monday and talks have reportedly gone well and he is now set to be handed the full-time coaching position for the rest of the season.

Javi Gracia.

Leeds had targetted moves for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord's Arne Slot, but endured frustration, while former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans, and Carlos Corberan - who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds - signed a new contract at West Brom.

Michael Skubala was placed in interim charge with the 40-year-old taking both recent games against Manchester United and the weekend one at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garcia was appointed by Watford in January 2018 and stayed at the club over a year and a half until September 2019.