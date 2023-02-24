Leeds United manager latest: Javi Gracia work permit granted and club announce backroom appointments

LEEDS UNITED have confirmed that Javi Gracia's work permit has been granted.

Second-from-bottom United agreed terms with the 52-year-old earlier this week, subject to the Spaniard obtaining a work permit.

The former Watford head coach has signed a 'flexible contract' with the Elland Road outfit, who are winless in the top-flight since November 5 - having won just twice at league level since August 21.

In a statement, Leeds said that they were hopeful that Gracia's first game in charge would be in Saturday’s crunch encounter with bottom-placed Southampton at Elland Road, subject to 'obtaining the necessary work permissions' and the necessary paperwork and visa has now been confirmed.

Javi Gracia. Picture: PA

Gracia's managerial CV includes two third-tier title wins in his native Spain with Pontevedra and Cadiz, a cup runners-up medal with Watford and a Qatar Stars League championship with Al Sadd last year.

Meanwhile, Leeds have confirmed that Gracia's long-time assistant Zigor Aranalde will join him at Leeds.

Aranalde, 52, has playing experience in England with Walsall, Carlisle United and Sheffield Wednesday, briefly.

Mikel Antia, who played alongside Gracia at Real Sociedad and has coaching experience in England at Newcastle United, has also been brought in as an assistant coach alongside Juan Jose Solla.

Solla comes in as fitness coach, having most recently worked at Ligue 1 side Marseille.