Leeds United manager latest: Patrick Vieira linked with French job as Daniel Farke looks like front-runner for Whites

Patrick Vieira has emerged as a leading candidate to be the new manager of Strasbourg with Daniel Farke now seemingly in pole posiiton to take over at Leeds United.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

With reports an agreement has been reached in principle for Farke to be the new manager at Eland Road once Leeds are in a position to confirm it, former Crystal Palace manager Vieira has appeared to move on.

Vieira was in consideration for the vacant Leeds job and at one point tipped as the favourite to replace Sam Allardyce.

But Farke's experience of winning the Championship twice with Norwich City appears to have tilted things in his favour.

STRASBOURG LINKS: Patrick Vieira is now expected to return to FranceSTRASBOURG LINKS: Patrick Vieira is now expected to return to France
STRASBOURG LINKS: Patrick Vieira is now expected to return to France

Strasbourg are looking for a new manager folowing a takeover led by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly which saw Frederic Antonetti dismissed.

Now L’Equipe have suggested the job will go to former France and Arsenal midfielder Vieira.

Leeds are reluctant to appoint a new manager yet because they are still waiting for Football League approval of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

As their Championship counterparts Huddersfield Town showed recently, an appointment can be made without waiting for the green light, but would have to be run past the departing regime.

The Football League have an ever-more vigorous process for vetting future owners and directors which involves not just examining their means and history, but also their future business plans.

But time is ticking for Leeds with the bulk of the first team due to report back for pre-season training on Sunday. That date is something of a red herring, with the first day back all about fitness work. Tuesday is when the coaching is expected to start, and Leeds will need someone in charge, if only temporarily by then.

