The USA international, 22, made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee close to £25million in the summer of 2022.

Leeds said: “Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has (on Sunday) joined Union Berlin on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“We would like to wish Brenden good luck during his time at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.”

HEADING OUT: Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson (centre) will join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Aaronsen, who scored one goal in 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, is the third player who featured for them in the Premier League last season to have departed on a season-long loan following relegation.

Diego Llorente and fellow defender Robin Koch joined Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively in similar deals earlier this week.