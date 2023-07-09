All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan.
By Phil Harrison
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

The USA international, 22, made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee close to £25million in the summer of 2022.

Leeds said: “Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has (on Sunday) joined Union Berlin on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to wish Brenden good luck during his time at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.”

Most Popular
HEADING OUT: Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson (centre) will join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season. Picture: Nigel French/PAHEADING OUT: Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson (centre) will join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season. Picture: Nigel French/PA
HEADING OUT: Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson (centre) will join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on loan for the 2023-24 season. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Aaronsen, who scored one goal in 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, is the third player who featured for them in the Premier League last season to have departed on a season-long loan following relegation.

Diego Llorente and fellow defender Robin Koch joined Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively in similar deals earlier this week.

Leeds have appointed former Norwich boss Daniel Farke as their head coach since their three-year stay in the top flight was ended in May.

Related topics:Premier LeagueRobin KochDaniel FarkeUSA