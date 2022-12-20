LEEDS UNITED midfielder Tyler Adams has provided a positive update regarding his fitness and says he will be '100 per cent ready’ for the club's final Premier League fixture of 2022 at Newcastle United on New Year's Eve.

The USA captain, an impressive constant for his country in their run to the knock-out stages of the recent World Cup - where he played every single minute - suffered a calf strain in the last-16 loss to the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old was already suspended for United's return to top-flight action against champions Manchester City next Wednesday.

But he has revealed he is on target to be available for the trip to Tyneside on December 31.

Leeds United and USA midfielder Tyler Adams. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He said: "I just had a little bit of a knock in the last game against Netherlands, just in my calf so I'm just coming back from that a little bit.

"But it's not bothering me any more. I feel good, I feel sharp.

"I played every minute of all four games at the World Cup and they were very demanding games. You leave everything out there on the field and after that I got seven days to kind of just mentally shut off a little bit.

"But still the body was catching up to everything when I came back, so the coach and the medical staff are giving me a couple more days extra here now.

