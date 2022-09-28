Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams reveals shock greeting he had at Elland Road

The United States international joined the Whites from RB Leipzig during the latest transfer window and has played in all six of Leeds’ Premier League games this season.

Jesse Marsch’s side have picked up eight points from the first 18 on offer and return to action against Aston Villa this weekend.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast earlier this month, Adams opened up on his first impressions of the United squad and what surprised him when he arrived at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever you come into a new team, first and foremost, you’re competition for people that are already there”, Adams said.

"You already have a bit of a negative effect on the team because guys are like ‘Who’s this new guy, is he any good?’

“But I was completely shocked by coming into the team and the first couple of guys that talked to me were guys that were in my position and just willing to help ease the transition of coming from Germany, trying to settle into a new team, a new city.”

Adams was one of several new signings to join Leeds during the summer as the money gained from the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha was reinvested back into the playing squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams in action for the United States during the latest international break. Picture: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images.

The American likes the dressing room atmosphere at Leeds, with the club enjoying an encouraging start to the league campaign after falling into a relegation battle last term.

"I was completely surprised by that and there are no egos,” continued Adams of the welcoming atmosphere.

“The guys come in with the mentality they want to improve. They don’t come in and complain about what the coach says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s how I am, that’s how I go about my business, I’m just always willing to put my head down and go to work.