Leeds United name just FIVE outfield players on bench for Championship game with West Brom

LEEDS UNITED have named just seven players on their bench for Friday night’s Championship home match against West Brom at Elland Road – including just five outfield players.

United’s bench for the Albion encounter features two substitute goalkeepers in Karl Darlow and Kris Klaesson and outfield players Charlie Cresswell, Darko Gyabi, fit-again Sam Greenwood, Lewis Bate and Cody Drameh.

Rules for the 2023-24 campaign permit nine substitutes for Championship matches, with five able to be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke is without ten players, for different reasons, for Friday night’s game.

Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

The wantaway trio of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa continue to train away from the main first-team group and are not involved..

Leo Hjelde, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas are sidelined, while Bournemouth target Tyler Adams is also not involved.

Joe Rodon, who recently joined on loan from Spurs, is handed a full debut in place of Cresswell, while Georginio Rutter comes in for Ian Poveda, who is not part of the matchday squad.