Leeds United new boy 'feels much better in midfield' as deadline-week signings get valuable game-time

Leeds United's Ilia Gruev says he is much more comfortable playing in midfield after an ill-fated experiment in defence came to an end at the weekend.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

The Bulgarian played in both his country's defeats in September's international break, but whereas he spent the first game on the left-hand side of a back three against Iran, he was restored to central midfield against Montenegro, and much happier for it.

"I feel much better in midfield (but) I play where the coach lets me,” he told Bulgarian media after the second game, a 2-1 defeat where Stevan Jovetic's winner came in the sixth added minute for a home side reduced to 10 men.

Gruev and fellow deadline-week signing Glen Kamara have both picked up valuable minutes for their countries this week.

VERSATILITY: But Leeds United's Ilia Gruev says he is much more comfortable in midfieldVERSATILITY: But Leeds United's Ilia Gruev says he is much more comfortable in midfield
Having started the Bundesliga season at Werder Bremen, Gruev's need was less pressing, but Kamara moved to Elland Road from Rangers without a minute under his belt this season.

He was a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Gruev played all of both games, whereas Kamara was a 67th-minute substitute in Thursday's 1-0 win over Kazakhstan.

But playing his part in Oliver Antman's goal, he earned a starting place on the left of a midfield four in the 1-0 defeat to Denmark.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke signed both to provide cover and competition in midfield. Ethan Ampadu, who has started the season strongly in central midfield, is a more natural choice than Gruev to drop into defence if Leeds are short there. Ampadu played the first half of Wales' 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea and is expected to keep his place for Monday's European Championship qualifier against Latvia.

