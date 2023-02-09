In their search for a new coach to replace Jesse Marsch, Leeds United have been careful to keep their options open and it is just as well, with a couple of candidates seemingly out of the running.

West Bromwich Albion revealed on Tuesday night that Carlos Corberan – a coach thought of highly at Elland Road after his work there and at nearby Huddersfield Town – had signed a contract extension at The Hawthorns, effectively taking him out of the equation.

Andoni Iraola was thought to be the front-runner but he has now told Spanish media he will be staying at Rayo Vallecano, where he is in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Dutchman Arne Slot is another name who has been strongly linked this week but he too is under contract, with Eredivise leaders Feyenoord, so trying to extricate him could take time for a club who had originally hoped to have a new man in place in time for him to watch the squad he would inherit at Manchester United on Wednesday, although the plan was always for Michael Skubala to take caretaker charge.

OF INTEREST: Feyenoord's Arne Slot

That the former England futsal coach did such a good job, masterminding a 2-2 draw with Brenden Aaronson also hitting a free-kick against a post, has eased the pressure of time slightly, but only slightly.

The sides meet again in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday but six days later Leeds have the first of two massive games against relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park, followed by the visit of Southampton.

Former River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo is another candidate Leeds are thought to have shown an interest in.

He has the advantage of being out of work at present, although the drawback is that the Argenitnian has never managed outside of his homeland. He did, though, play in France, as well as in the United States of America.

OUT OF THE RUNNING: Former Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan