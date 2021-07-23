Leeds United open talks for EPL midfielder, Player jets in for Elland Road medical

The starlet joins from Chelsea, where he was hotly-tipped, and will initially link up with the Whites’ U23 going into the new campaign after completing a seven-figure switch to Yorkshire earlier on in the week.

But the teenager’s ambitions lie firmly with the securing a spot in the first team picture at Elland Road.

“I know how big the club is and I know how they play football,” said Bate to LUTV.

“I know Bielsa’s methodology and how he wants to play and I think it suits my game - putting other teams under pressure.

“The way Leeds play on the ball is sharp, looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible, and teams can’t handle that.

“It’s a great feeling to be here and I’m delighted to have finally signed.

“It’s taken its time but I am glad I am here now.”

Assessing what sort of player he is, Bate reasoned: “I am fast, as in terms of how quick I think when the ball comes to me.

"I am a good passer I would say, and I like to get stuck in.”

Speaking about Leeds as a club, he added: “There’s a huge big fan base that is passionate and wanting to succeed.

“I want to play first team football obviously and win trophies with Leeds United ”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon in Barkley race Ross Barkley looks like he could be on his way out of Chelsea with Newcastle United being a potential destination. (SkyBet) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

2. Barnsley want Benson Burnley midfielder Josh Benson is ‘thought’ to be a target for Barnsley but no deal is close yet. (Barnsley Chronicle) (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: CARL RECINE Buy photo

3. Liverpool in for Clark Liverpool are leading the race to sign exciting Newcastle United prospect Bobby Clark. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

4. Albion favourites for Edouard Brighton are leading the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer. (Sport Italia) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo