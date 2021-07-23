Leeds United open talks for EPL midfielder, Player jets in for Elland Road medical
Leeds United’s move to bring in young midfielder Lewis Bate could prove to be a real masterstroke in years to come.
The starlet joins from Chelsea, where he was hotly-tipped, and will initially link up with the Whites’ U23 going into the new campaign after completing a seven-figure switch to Yorkshire earlier on in the week.
But the teenager’s ambitions lie firmly with the securing a spot in the first team picture at Elland Road.
“I know how big the club is and I know how they play football,” said Bate to LUTV.
“I know Bielsa’s methodology and how he wants to play and I think it suits my game - putting other teams under pressure.
“The way Leeds play on the ball is sharp, looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible, and teams can’t handle that.
“It’s a great feeling to be here and I’m delighted to have finally signed.
“It’s taken its time but I am glad I am here now.”
Assessing what sort of player he is, Bate reasoned: “I am fast, as in terms of how quick I think when the ball comes to me.
"I am a good passer I would say, and I like to get stuck in.”
Speaking about Leeds as a club, he added: “There’s a huge big fan base that is passionate and wanting to succeed.
“I want to play first team football obviously and win trophies with Leeds United ”
