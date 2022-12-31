Leeds United pass difficult St James' Park test to end Newcastle's winning run

It would have been nice, in the first round of Premier League matches since the death of Pele, to have had a beautiful game at St James' Park but the Tyneside weather was not having it.

The great man was given a proper send-off by the whole of the ground before kick-off, players from both sides joining the pre-match minutes' applause with Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes in a yellow No 10 shirt with the former forward's name on its back.

But as Pele knew only too well, the game is not all sunshine and samba. The rain which was falling then would grow heavier as the game went on. That, and an in-form Newcastle United, combined to provide Leeds United with a real test of character. They passed it with flying colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier had to make a couple of really good saves but that is hardly illegal. They were certainly more reliant on the Frenchman than Lady Luck. For much of the second half Leeds were so penned in the back four was in danger of sitting on the Gallowgate but the number of clear-cut chances conceded was relatively low.

Tempers flare between players during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle had 59 per cent of the ball but it felt like so much more. To have only had five shots on target was credit to Leeds' defensive organisation. This is not a Leeds side lacking in character. It is not long ago they won at Anfield. They have their shortcomings but a lack of bottle is not one.

So they gritted their teeth and did the job of securing a 0-0 draw. Leeds started the game with positive intent, which was important after the way they had kicked off against Manchester City but eventually the class of their hosts would show, without overwhelming Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again Willy Gnonto looked bright, cutting in off the left in the third minute to shoot over, and having another shot which looped up off a defender and went behind for a corner. Gnonto playing on the left meant the recalled Jack Harrison was playing behind Rodrigo in a 4-2-3-1, which is something of a problem as he rarely catches the eye away from his favoured flank. He disappeared a bit into the hole.

It took 20 minutes for the Magpies to really assert themselves, Fabian Schar glancing a header wide at a corner. They pushed Joe Willock on a little from the left of midfield and he got in behind in the 24th minute, only for Adam Forhsaw to come in and sweep up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch grabs the ball on the touchline during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Dan Burn had a shot blocked at a corner and Miguel Almiron's swipe at the ball was ugly when Liam Cooper cleared it to him. Illan Meslier saved from Sven Botman at a free-kick, Willock shot straight at him from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As on Wednesday, Leeds were struggling to keep the ball when they had it, and with Brenden Aaronson getting closer to Harrison to help it out, there was a real lack of width on the right. Luke Ayling's selection at right-back was presumably to make Leeds more solid, but as the first half went on there was more emphasis on him filling the void Aaronson left, exposing Leeds deeper.

Meslier's 54th-minute save with his chest from Chris Wood when the former Whites striker latched onto a knockdown lifted the home crowd without dampening the already soggy visitors. They soon came up with a response, Rodrigo's curling shot forcing a good save from Nick Pope, but his only one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poor pass from the Spain striker would later stop Mateusz Klich from forcing another. Meslier saved from Schar at a corner but the last half-hour would not follow the same pattern, the lashing rain helping defence more than attack.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and Leeds United's Pascal Struijk (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle's frustration showed itself in added time with Callum Wilson unnecessarily shoved Meslier, Leeds' satisfaction showed in the grin on the goalkeeper's face as he saw his team had done their difficult job.

Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64); Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Wilson 64), Joelinton. Unused substitutes Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Darlow, Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling (Kristensen 70), Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Forshaw (Roca 46), Adams; Aaronson, Harrison (Klich 64), Gnonto (Summerville 70); Rodrigo (Gelhardt 82). Unused substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Greenwood.