Leeds United player on verge of exit after behind the scenes drama, Whites battle EPL rivals for English defender

A heavy defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Saturday left the Whites bottom of the table, but goalscorer Luke Ayling has been quick to deliver his verdict on what went wrong.

"We were trying to get back into it and then we scored a goal but we were 3-1 down before we could even get our breath back," Ayling told BT Sport.

"It all happened a bit quickly. We will go back and see what happened and try and make it right for the next game.

"We said at half time that we needed to keep it tight and try to get forward a bit more and create our own chances.

"Some might say we scored too early in the second half but a really poor five minutes cost us the game."

Leeds will return to action next Saturday when Everton will be the visitors to a packed Elland Road.

"I know it is a bad result for us but it is great to see fans back in stadiums this weekend," said Ayling.

"We can't wait to get back to our place next weekend.

"We were beaten by four goals here last year, we will go back and have a look at it.

"We have a few lads to get back in the team, lads coming back late from internationals.

"We will get them back and go again."

