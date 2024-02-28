All Sections
Leeds United player ratings: Academy graduates lead way on a night of high scores despite 3-2 defeat at Chelsea

Leeds United went out of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge with their heads held high.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 28th Feb 2024, 21:53 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 22:00 GMT

The Championship side pushed their expensively-assembled hosts all the way before falling victim to a cruel 90th-minute winner from Conor Gallgher.

But there were plenty of positives for the visitors, most notably from some young players.

Illan Meslier – made a good save with his feet and had to be fully switched on in the first half, but the second was largely played in the distance 7

OUTSTANDING: Leeds United's Archie Gray, restored to the midfield for the FA Cup fifth-round tie at ChelseaOUTSTANDING: Leeds United's Archie Gray, restored to the midfield for the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea
OUTSTANDING: Leeds United's Archie Gray, restored to the midfield for the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea

Conor Roberts – slotted in seamlessly and allowed Archie Gray to play further forward 7

Joe Rodon – super dependable 7

Liam Cooper – a real captain's performance from the returning centre-back 7

Junior Firpo – the weak link in the back four but he was able to get forward more in the second half 6

Ethan Ampadu – back in central midfield, he looked like he had never left it 7

Archie Gray – forced the first goal, bossed the midfield and generally just looked a Premier League player 9

Dan James – set the tone with the way he started the game 7

Joel Piroe – disappointingly failed to take his chance 6

Jaidon Anthony – a really good performance by the bit-part winger, who had two assists 8

Mateo Joseph – his first two goals for the club and could even have had a hat-trick 8

Substitutes:

Willy Gnonto (for James, 78) – a substitution that was a show of intent 6

Crysencio Summerville (for Piroe, 78) – ditto 6

Not used: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Bamford, Kamara, Byram, Shackleton.

