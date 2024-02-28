Leeds United player ratings: Academy graduates lead way on a night of high scores despite 3-2 defeat at Chelsea
The Championship side pushed their expensively-assembled hosts all the way before falling victim to a cruel 90th-minute winner from Conor Gallgher.
But there were plenty of positives for the visitors, most notably from some young players.
Illan Meslier – made a good save with his feet and had to be fully switched on in the first half, but the second was largely played in the distance 7
Conor Roberts – slotted in seamlessly and allowed Archie Gray to play further forward 7
Joe Rodon – super dependable 7
Liam Cooper – a real captain's performance from the returning centre-back 7
Junior Firpo – the weak link in the back four but he was able to get forward more in the second half 6
Ethan Ampadu – back in central midfield, he looked like he had never left it 7
Archie Gray – forced the first goal, bossed the midfield and generally just looked a Premier League player 9
Dan James – set the tone with the way he started the game 7
Joel Piroe – disappointingly failed to take his chance 6
Jaidon Anthony – a really good performance by the bit-part winger, who had two assists 8
Mateo Joseph – his first two goals for the club and could even have had a hat-trick 8
Substitutes:
Willy Gnonto (for James, 78) – a substitution that was a show of intent 6
Crysencio Summerville (for Piroe, 78) – ditto 6
Not used: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Bamford, Kamara, Byram, Shackleton.
