Leeds United player ratings as 'ball sticks like glue' to star performer
Although the Whites were always in control of the game, the visitors ensured they were never able to run away with it but the quality of their top players made the difference.
Illan Meslier – needed to make a couple of important saves and did so 8
Archie Gray – a typically assured performance, especially in the first half 7
Joe Rodon – made an important block at 1-0 and defended with his usual authority 7
Ethan Ampadu – a quality performer
Junior Firpo – got forward well down the left and laid on a chance Georginio Rutter ought to have scored 7
Ilia Gruev – kept things ticking over 6
Glen Kamara – quiet in midfield 6
Willy Gnonto – a really good finish to set the ball rolling 7
Georginio Rutter – the ball stuck like glue to him as people snapped at his heels and although he should have put the game to bed himself, but he made both goals 8
Crysencio Summerville – not at his best, but still caused plenty of problems 6
Patrick Bamford – not much fell to him despite Leeds' dominance 6
Substitutes:
Dan James (for Gnonto, 68) – scored a goal, hit a post, not a bad cameo 7
Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 74) – brought extra energy 6
Connor Roberts (for Kamara, 90) – N/A
Mateo Joseph (for Bamford, 90) – N.A
Joel Piroe (for Rutter, 90) – N/A
Not used: Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Darlow.
