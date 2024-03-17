Leeds United player ratings as 'ball sticks like glue' to star performer

Although the Whites were always in control of the game, the visitors ensured they were never able to run away with it but the quality of their top players made the difference.

Illan Meslier – needed to make a couple of important saves and did so 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Gray – a typically assured performance, especially in the first half 7

Joe Rodon – made an important block at 1-0 and defended with his usual authority 7

Ethan Ampadu – a quality performer

Junior Firpo – got forward well down the left and laid on a chance Georginio Rutter ought to have scored 7

Ilia Gruev – kept things ticking over 6

TWO ASSISTS: Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter celebrates Dan James' goal

Glen Kamara – quiet in midfield 6

Willy Gnonto – a really good finish to set the ball rolling 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter – the ball stuck like glue to him as people snapped at his heels and although he should have put the game to bed himself, but he made both goals 8

Crysencio Summerville – not at his best, but still caused plenty of problems 6

Patrick Bamford – not much fell to him despite Leeds' dominance 6

Substitutes:

Dan James (for Gnonto, 68) – scored a goal, hit a post, not a bad cameo 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 74) – brought extra energy 6

Connor Roberts (for Kamara, 90) – N/A

Mateo Joseph (for Bamford, 90) – N.A

Joel Piroe (for Rutter, 90) – N/A