Leeds United player ratings as Ian Poveda pushes his case in League Cup win

The mixed performance in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town meant there was plenty to learn at Elland Road.
Karl Darlow – frustrated the crowd with some dicey passes out 5
Luke Ayling – Daniel Farke was furious when he was caught out late on 5
Ethan Ampadu – no complaints with him at centre-back but much more influence as a second-half midfielder 8
Charlie Cresswell – solid performance at centre-back 7
Leo Hjelde – at fault for the opening goal, he is not Leeds' best bet at left-back 5
Jamie Shackleton – showed good discipline dropping in at right-back when needed but unable to match the quality of Ampadu and Archie Gray 6
Darko Gyabi – should have watched how Ampadu and Gray made themselves available for the ball where at times he made himself unavailable 5
Ian Poveda – strong performance throughout on the right, tucking inside 8
Archie Gray – started at No 10 but more effective when he went deeper 8
Dan James – again able to get into good positions without finding the net 6
Joe Gelhardt – a goal and some nice flicks – job done 7
Substitutes:
Sam Byram (for Gyabi, HT) – improved Leeds again 7
Pascal Struijk (for Hjelde, HT) – not worked hard but did a good job and popped up with the winner 7
Luis Sinisterra (for Poveda, 87) – had a couple of good efforts 6
Cody Drameh (for James, 90+2) – N/A
Lewis Bate (for Gelhardt, 90+5) – N/A
Not used: Meslier, Klaesson, Perkins, Moore.