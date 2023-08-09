All Sections
Leeds United player ratings as Ian Poveda pushes his case in League Cup win

Leeds United needed to be jolted into action at half-time but they got the job done to progress into the second round of the League Cup.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 9th Aug 2023, 22:10 BST

The mixed performance in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town meant there was plenty to learn at Elland Road.

Karl Darlow – frustrated the crowd with some dicey passes out 5

Luke AylingDaniel Farke was furious when he was caught out late on 5

QUALITY PERFORMANCE: Leeds United's Ian PovedaQUALITY PERFORMANCE: Leeds United's Ian Poveda
QUALITY PERFORMANCE: Leeds United's Ian Poveda

Ethan Ampadu – no complaints with him at centre-back but much more influence as a second-half midfielder 8

Charlie Cresswell – solid performance at centre-back 7

Leo Hjelde – at fault for the opening goal, he is not Leeds' best bet at left-back 5

Jamie Shackleton – showed good discipline dropping in at right-back when needed but unable to match the quality of Ampadu and Archie Gray 6

Darko Gyabi – should have watched how Ampadu and Gray made themselves available for the ball where at times he made himself unavailable 5

Ian Poveda – strong performance throughout on the right, tucking inside 8

Archie Gray – started at No 10 but more effective when he went deeper 8

Dan James – again able to get into good positions without finding the net 6

Joe Gelhardt – a goal and some nice flicks – job done 7

Substitutes:

Sam Byram (for Gyabi, HT) – improved Leeds again 7

Pascal Struijk (for Hjelde, HT) – not worked hard but did a good job and popped up with the winner 7

Luis Sinisterra (for Poveda, 87) – had a couple of good efforts 6

Cody Drameh (for James, 90+2) – N/A

Lewis Bate (for Gelhardt, 90+5) – N/A

Not used: Meslier, Klaesson, Perkins, Moore.

