The away fans voiced their anger at Jesse Marsch during the game and when he did not come over to applaud them afterwards, but with very few exceptions, his players were worryingly poor.

Illan Meslier – not much chance to show what he could do with only one Leicester shot on target 6

Rasmus Kristensen – missing in action for Harvey Barnes' goal 5

BEST PERFORMER: Leeds United's Brendan Aaronson challenges Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the ball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Koch – hooked at half-time after an own goal 5

Diego Llorente – did not inspire confidence 5

Junior Firpo – Leeds looked a lot less secure with their only specialist left-back at left-back 5

Marc Roca – unusually poor touch for him to set up Leicester's opening goal 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Adams – battled in midfield 6

Crysencio Summerville – pressed with energy and ran into good positions but did nothing from them 6

Brenden Aaronson – looked by far and away Leeds' biggest threat as a first-half No 10 but he was moved deeper at the interval 7

Luis Sinisterra – hit the crossbar and made some good runs, Leeds fans voiced their displeasure when he was substituted 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Bamford – had none of the impact he brought to Saturday's game against Arsenal 5

Substitutes:

Liam Cooper (for Koch, 46) – improved things at the back but Leicester had less need to attack by the time he came on 6

Rodrigo (for Summerville, 46) – has lost his golden touch of August 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Harrison (for Bamford, 64) – finished the game at left-back 5

Joe Gelhardt (for Sinisterra, 75) – another short run-out for the youngster 5

Mateusz Klich (for Firpo, 82) – had Leeds' second shot on target, to the sarcastic delight of the away end 6