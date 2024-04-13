Leeds United player ratings have two players standing out but too many disappointments

Despite having the lion’s share of the game, Sammie Szmodics’ goal condemned Leeds to a 1-0 defeat that kept them out of the automatic promotion places even before Ipswich Town’s weekend game at home to Middlesbrough.

Illan Meslier – got away with a poor throw in the second half 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Roberts – Leeds' best player but presumably he did not have 90-plus minutes in his legs, a crucial tackle at 0-0 too 8

Joe Rodon – did not had much to do defensively 6

Ethan Ampadu – likewise 6

Junior Firpo – made some good late chances from Patrick Bamford and touched a cross onto a post 7

Ilia Gruev – some good tackles to snuff out Blackburn threats 7

DILIGENT: Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto

Archie Gray – had a quiet game 6

Willy Gnonto – not only Leeds' best attacker, he worked hard in the other direction too 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter – his ankles will be black and blue as usual but he did not have the impact Leeds needed 5

Crysencio Summerville – did not create enough 5

Joel Piroe – too many heavy touches, he did well to last the game 5

Substitutes:

Sam Byram (for Roberts, 68) – had a shot blocked 6

Patrick Bamford (for Gruev, 68) – missed some good late chances although he might have had a penalty 5

Dan James (for Rutter, 68) – had a cross-shot just wide 5

Mateo Joseph (for Gnonto, 80) – nothing fell to him 5

Jaidon Anthony (for Firpo, 89) – came on at full-back N/A