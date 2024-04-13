Leeds United player ratings have two players standing out but too many disappointments
Despite having the lion’s share of the game, Sammie Szmodics’ goal condemned Leeds to a 1-0 defeat that kept them out of the automatic promotion places even before Ipswich Town’s weekend game at home to Middlesbrough.
Illan Meslier – got away with a poor throw in the second half 5
Connor Roberts – Leeds' best player but presumably he did not have 90-plus minutes in his legs, a crucial tackle at 0-0 too 8
Joe Rodon – did not had much to do defensively 6
Ethan Ampadu – likewise 6
Junior Firpo – made some good late chances from Patrick Bamford and touched a cross onto a post 7
Ilia Gruev – some good tackles to snuff out Blackburn threats 7
Archie Gray – had a quiet game 6
Willy Gnonto – not only Leeds' best attacker, he worked hard in the other direction too 8
Georginio Rutter – his ankles will be black and blue as usual but he did not have the impact Leeds needed 5
Crysencio Summerville – did not create enough 5
Joel Piroe – too many heavy touches, he did well to last the game 5
Substitutes:
Sam Byram (for Roberts, 68) – had a shot blocked 6
Patrick Bamford (for Gruev, 68) – missed some good late chances although he might have had a penalty 5
Dan James (for Rutter, 68) – had a cross-shot just wide 5
Mateo Joseph (for Gnonto, 80) – nothing fell to him 5
Jaidon Anthony (for Firpo, 89) – came on at full-back N/A
Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Kamara, Gelhardt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.