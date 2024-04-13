Leeds United player ratings have two players standing out but too many disappointments

Leeds United lost at Elland Road for the first time this season as Blackburn Rovers put a dent in their Championship promotion ambitions.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 13th Apr 2024, 15:28 BST

Despite having the lion’s share of the game, Sammie Szmodics’ goal condemned Leeds to a 1-0 defeat that kept them out of the automatic promotion places even before Ipswich Town’s weekend game at home to Middlesbrough.

Illan Meslier – got away with a poor throw in the second half 5

Connor Roberts – Leeds' best player but presumably he did not have 90-plus minutes in his legs, a crucial tackle at 0-0 too 8

Joe Rodon – did not had much to do defensively 6

Ethan Ampadu – likewise 6

Junior Firpo – made some good late chances from Patrick Bamford and touched a cross onto a post 7

Ilia Gruev – some good tackles to snuff out Blackburn threats 7

DILIGENT: Leeds United forward Willy GnontoDILIGENT: Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto
Archie Gray – had a quiet game 6

Willy Gnonto – not only Leeds' best attacker, he worked hard in the other direction too 8

Georginio Rutter – his ankles will be black and blue as usual but he did not have the impact Leeds needed 5

Crysencio Summerville – did not create enough 5

Joel Piroe – too many heavy touches, he did well to last the game 5

Substitutes:

Sam Byram (for Roberts, 68) – had a shot blocked 6

Patrick Bamford (for Gruev, 68) – missed some good late chances although he might have had a penalty 5

Dan James (for Rutter, 68) – had a cross-shot just wide 5

Mateo Joseph (for Gnonto, 80) – nothing fell to him 5

Jaidon Anthony (for Firpo, 89) – came on at full-back N/A

Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Kamara, Gelhardt.

