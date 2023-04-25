Leeds United player ratings show lack of outstanding performers as Whites gift initiative to Leicester City

Leeds United allowed the game to slip away from them as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City.

The Whites seemed to lack the confidence to ram home the advantage Luis Sinisterra gave them, and fans took their frustration out on coach Javi Gracia.

Illan Meslier – made some important saves which the home fans bounced on to show their support for him 7

Luke Ayling – got away with a risky pass across the defence in the first half 6

Robin Koch – held up reasonably well 6

Liam Cooper – one vital interception to stop Harvey Barnes scoring against Leeds for once 6

Junior Firpo – caught out for the goal 5

Weston McKennie – did not impose himself 6

INJURY: Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra had started well

Marc Roca – needs two central midfielders alongside him to get the best of him; Javi Gracia thought he should have buried his late header 5

Jack Harrison – brilliant cross for the Leeds goal 7

Rodrigo – helped set high intensity levels in the first half without much creative product 6

Luis Sinisterra – wonderful header before his injury 7

Patrick Bamford – dreadful miss from a player in the side to score 5

Substitutes:

Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 32) – a change met with incredulity simply because it was not Willy Gnonto coming on 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Rodrigo, 68) – a more orthodox midfielder – ie Adam Forshaw – would have made more sense 5