Leeds United player ratings show lack of outstanding performers as Whites gift initiative to Leicester City

Leeds United allowed the game to slip away from them as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 23:26 BST

The Whites seemed to lack the confidence to ram home the advantage Luis Sinisterra gave them, and fans took their frustration out on coach Javi Gracia.

Illan Meslier – made some important saves which the home fans bounced on to show their support for him 7

Luke Ayling – got away with a risky pass across the defence in the first half 6

Robin Koch – held up reasonably well 6

Liam Cooper – one vital interception to stop Harvey Barnes scoring against Leeds for once 6

Junior Firpo – caught out for the goal 5

Weston McKennie – did not impose himself 6

INJURY: Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra had started wellINJURY: Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra had started well
INJURY: Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra had started well

Marc Roca – needs two central midfielders alongside him to get the best of him; Javi Gracia thought he should have buried his late header 5

Jack Harrison – brilliant cross for the Leeds goal 7

Rodrigo – helped set high intensity levels in the first half without much creative product 6

Luis Sinisterra – wonderful header before his injury 7

Patrick Bamford – dreadful miss from a player in the side to score 5

Substitutes:

Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 32) – a change met with incredulity simply because it was not Willy Gnonto coming on 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Rodrigo, 68) – a more orthodox midfielder – ie Adam Forshaw – would have made more sense 5

Not used: Forshaw, Struijk, Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnonto, Greenwood.

