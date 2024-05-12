Leeds United player ratings: Sloppiness, solidity and airshots make for a mixed bag from Whites
The Whites were not at their best offensively but much more solid at the back, leading to some mixed marks in the player ratings.
Illan Meslier – his sloppiness on the ball added to the early pressure 5
Sam Byram – got up and down well but an airshot summed up his side's attacking play 6
Joe Rodon – played his part as Leeds were much improved defensively 7
Ethan Ampadu – a reliable performer 7
Junior Firpo – had a goal disallowed and made an important intervention in the first half 7
Ilia Gruev – protected the back four well 7
Glen Kamara – looked more like his old self in the centre of midfield 8
Willy Gnonto – Leeds' most dangerous player, he might have had an early penalty 8
Archie Gray – provided a good midfield balance mainly in the hole, but dropping into midfield when needed 7
Crysencio Summerville – more promise than threat 6
Georginio Rutter – balls bounced off him and he had an airshot early on – just did not look comfortable leading the line 5
Substitutes:
Jaidon Anthony (for Gnonto, 70) – did a decent job when he came on 6
Joel Piroe (for Rutter, 70) – was unable to provide the target Leeds had been missing 4
Dan James (for Summerville, 87) – one great cross put over after robbing Christian Fassnacht but no one on the end of it 6
Not used: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Joseph.
