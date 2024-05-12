Leeds United player ratings: Sloppiness, solidity and airshots make for a mixed bag from Whites

Leeds United took a clean sheet and a draw from their Championship play-off semi-final away leg at Norwich City.

The Whites were not at their best offensively but much more solid at the back, leading to some mixed marks in the player ratings.

Illan Meslier – his sloppiness on the ball added to the early pressure 5

Sam Byram – got up and down well but an airshot summed up his side's attacking play 6

Joe Rodon – played his part as Leeds were much improved defensively 7

Ethan Ampadu – a reliable performer 7

Junior Firpo – had a goal disallowed and made an important intervention in the first half 7

Ilia Gruev – protected the back four well 7

DANGEROUS: Leeds United's Willy Gnonto

Glen Kamara – looked more like his old self in the centre of midfield 8

Willy Gnonto – Leeds' most dangerous player, he might have had an early penalty 8

Archie Gray – provided a good midfield balance mainly in the hole, but dropping into midfield when needed 7

Crysencio Summerville – more promise than threat 6

Georginio Rutter – balls bounced off him and he had an airshot early on – just did not look comfortable leading the line 5

Substitutes:

Jaidon Anthony (for Gnonto, 70) – did a decent job when he came on 6

Joel Piroe (for Rutter, 70) – was unable to provide the target Leeds had been missing 4

Dan James (for Summerville, 87) – one great cross put over after robbing Christian Fassnacht but no one on the end of it 6