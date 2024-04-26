Leeds United player ratings: 'Touch deserted him', 'very poor' and 'unusually shaky'

By the time they play next, it could be mathematically impossible for the Whites to go up without winning the Championship play-offs. If so, they have only themselves to blame after a dreadful 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Illan Meslier – left exposed by negligent defending but he was weak at corners and let the third goal through his legs at one 5

Sam Byram – did not follow Ilias Chair into midfield for the opening goal but other than that, pretty tidy in his work 6

Joe Rodon – unusually shaky in the first half 5

Ethan Ampadu – tried to take the game to QPR in the second half but part of a defence which was nowhere near secure enough 6

Junior Firpo – plugged away and was probably Leeds' best player, even if it was a low bar 7

Ilia Gruev – substituted after a poor performance which saw Leeds surrender midfield control too often 5

TOUCH GONE: Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter

Archie Gray – little impact in midfield or at full-back 5

Willy Gnonto – not much came off for him 5

Georginio Rutter – his touch deserted him and his finishing was poor 5

Crysencio Summerville – showed his frustration in the first half and it was telling he was substituted 5

Joel Piroe – trusted to lead the line before slipping into midfield later on, he was very poor 5

Substitutes:

Mateo Joseph (for Byram, 63) – nudged aside for the third goal 4

Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 78) – very little impact 4

Joe Gelhardt (for Rutter, 78) – tried hard and had a shot over from distance 5

Glen Kamara (for Gruev, 88) – N/A