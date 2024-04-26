Leeds United player ratings: 'Touch deserted him', 'very poor' and 'unusually shaky'
By the time they play next, it could be mathematically impossible for the Whites to go up without winning the Championship play-offs. If so, they have only themselves to blame after a dreadful 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.
Illan Meslier – left exposed by negligent defending but he was weak at corners and let the third goal through his legs at one 5
Sam Byram – did not follow Ilias Chair into midfield for the opening goal but other than that, pretty tidy in his work 6
Joe Rodon – unusually shaky in the first half 5
Ethan Ampadu – tried to take the game to QPR in the second half but part of a defence which was nowhere near secure enough 6
Junior Firpo – plugged away and was probably Leeds' best player, even if it was a low bar 7
Ilia Gruev – substituted after a poor performance which saw Leeds surrender midfield control too often 5
Archie Gray – little impact in midfield or at full-back 5
Willy Gnonto – not much came off for him 5
Georginio Rutter – his touch deserted him and his finishing was poor 5
Crysencio Summerville – showed his frustration in the first half and it was telling he was substituted 5
Joel Piroe – trusted to lead the line before slipping into midfield later on, he was very poor 5
Substitutes:
Mateo Joseph (for Byram, 63) – nudged aside for the third goal 4
Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 78) – very little impact 4
Joe Gelhardt (for Rutter, 78) – tried hard and had a shot over from distance 5
Glen Kamara (for Gruev, 88) – N/A
Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Crew.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.