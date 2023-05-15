Joel Robles says Leeds United's players believe after Leicester City missed the opportunity to move above them in the Premier League by losing to Liverpool.

And he hopes Whites supporters can put away their fears to help them over the line in the last two matches of the season.

Leeds go into them one point from safety after Leicester's 3-0 home loss to Liverpool. The Whites are at West Ham United on Sunday, then host Tottenham Hotspur the following week.

Leicester play Newcastle United (away) and West Ham (home), Everton – one point ahead of Leeds – face Wolverhampton Wanderers (away) and Bournemouth (home), and Nottingham Forest, another two points better off, host Arsenal before finishing at Crystal Palace.

But Leeds can take heart from coming through two extremely difficult fixtures since Sam Allardyce took over as caretaker manager with a point and only one poorer goal difference against Manchester City and Newcastle.

"We believed until the end and that is the most important thing," said goalkeeper Robles of the second of those games, a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

"When it was 1-0 we missed a penalty (when Nick Pope saved from Patrick Bamford), we conceded a goal and in the second half another penalty for them (both scored by Callum Wilson), 2-1, and for me the most important thing in that situation is the mentality.

"I like the way we changed when it became 2-1 because we've seen in past games at that moment we destroy our job and in that period it was important to believe.

CONFIDENCE: Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles

"At 2-2 with one player less it was difficult, especially when they have quality players up front but I'm happy for my team-mates because they put everything (in).

"If you'd seen my team-mates in the dressing room afterwards, they were really tired and I love to see this.

"Now the most important thing is that we believe, stay together, stay composed and enjoy the moment as well.

"I know it's a difficult moment for everyone – for the players, for the club, for the fans – but we believe."

The character Leeds showed in bouncing back through Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected goal and holding on after Junior Firpo’s stoppage-time red card was a pleasing contrast to some of the latter games of Javi Gracia’s tenure.

They totally collapsed after losing a 1-0 lead at home to Palace in April, going on to lose 5-1 to a team who at that stage were relegation rivals thanks to the struggles they were having scoring goals. They then capitulated 6-1 at home to Liverpool, and 4-1 to Bournemouth in Gracia’s final game.

Robles – who was brought into the side for Allardyce’s first game, at Manchester City – was seen trying to whip up or calm down the crowd at various points during Saturday's early kick-off, and he admits managing their mood will be important.

The Spaniard was part of the Wigan Athletic side relegated from the Premier League after winning the FA Cup in 2013,