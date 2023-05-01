Leeds United players issue apology to young fan and for performance against Bournemouth

LEEDS UNITED’S players have issued a statement after some of them came in for heavy criticism for ignoring a young fan at their team hotel prior to their dismal 4-1 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The video went viral showing a number of the players ignoring the youngster dressed in Leeds kit waving to them in the foyer of their hotel and hoping for autographs as they prepared to board the team bus bound for the Vitality Stadium.

According to reports in our sister paper, the Yorkshire Evening Post, Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and boss Javi Gracia all interacted with a young boy, while he was ignored by others.

In response to the criticism which followed and on the back of another dreadful performance which leaves the Whites’ clinging to their Premier League status with just four games remaining, the Leeds players issued a collective statement on Monday afternoon.

TOUGH DAY: Leeds United’s players look dejected following their defeat against Premier League rivals Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium Picture: Steven Paston/PA

It read: “As the first team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan base regarding yesterday’s game and subsequent posts on social media.

“Firstly, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

“What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad.

"On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games. However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

“We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support.”