Leeds United players to wear black armbands in Championship game against Preston North End after death of player's mother
LEEDS UNITED players will wear black armbands in Sunday lunch-time’s Championship home game against Preston North End as a mark of respect following the recent passing of Jaidon Anthony’s mum, Donna.
Anthony joined United on a season-long loan from Premier League side Bournemouth last summer.
The Londoner has made 24 appearances for the club so far this term.
A Leeds statement read: “We were devastated to learn of the untimely passing of Jaidon Anthony’s mum, Donna, earlier this week.
"As a mark of respect, we will be wearing black armbands during today’s match with Preston North End.
"Our thoughts are with Jaidon and his family during this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.