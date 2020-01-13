Leeds United poised to seal move for Premier League ace with club 'willing' to sell, Sheffield United bring talented defender on-board, Liverpool to complete January swoop after tabling £12m bid: Rumours

We're pretty much halfway through the January transfer window, and the situation is hotting up with Yorkshire sides Leeds United and Sheffield United both featuring in today's selection of rumours and gossip. Despite a flawless season so far Liverpool are still busy, and seem set to land another impressive signing after making a big bid for a goalkeeper in Turkey. Check all of that out and more in today's roundup of the latest gossip and news from the Premier League.

1. Eriksen exit imminent Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan, and will cost around 17m to prise away from North London with only months left on his contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

2. Brighton man on the move Brighton & Hove Albion man James Tilley is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Grimsby Town. (Football Insider) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

3. Newcastle receive striker boost St James Park target Karl Toko-Ekambi may be available to Newcastle United, with La Liga side Villareal reportedly willing to let the forward leave for 21m. (Le10Sport) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

4. Burnley look to bring on Manchester City man Burnley appear to be looking at a move for Manchester City winger Henri Ogunby, after Nottingham Forest named the youngster as a trialist in an under-23s match between the clubs. (HITC) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

View more