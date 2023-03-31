Leeds United were the second biggest spenders on agents' fees outside of the "Big Six" in the last 12 months.

The Whites’ outlay of more than £15m was nearly twice as much as Leagues One Two, the Conference Premier Division, North and South combined, but less than a third of Manchester City's spend.

The last 12 months saw Leeds break their transfer record twice, for Brenden Aaronson in the summer and Georgino Rutter in January. Making Weston McKennie's loan from Juventus permanent would cost a similar fee to Rutter's £35m move from Hoffenheim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the official figures published by the Football Assocation highlight the disparity in the distribution of wealth across English football.

MILESTONE: Leeds United made striker Georginio Rutter their record signing in 2023

City spent more than £51.5m on agents in a period which saw them buy Kalvin Phillips from Leeds for £42m.

Chelsea paid £43.2m, Liverpool £33.7m and Manchester United £24.7m.

Next came the (financial) second tier of the "Big Six" in Arsenal (£16.7m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£16.1m).

Aston Villa were seventh with £15.6m.

FRUGAL: Despite adding to their squad with the likes of Jordan Hugill and Tariqe Fosu, Rotherham United ran their usual tight ship when it came to agents' fees

In total, Premier League clubs spent £318,219,426.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion-chasing Middlesbrough and Sheffield United were both in the Championship's top seven despite the latter's well-documented financial problems.

Three clubs – Norwich City, Watford and Burnley – spent more than £4m on agents' fees.

Middlesbrough's £2.2m put them fifth, behind West Bromwich Albion. The Blades were seventh with £1.9m.

Hull City and Huddersfield Town were 11th and 12th respectively, spending £1.3m and £1.2m.

Only Reading spent less than Rotherham United's £273,412.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three clubs outspent Sheffield Wednesday in League One, relegated Derby County's £1.1m dwarfing the Owls' £404,098. Barnsley were eighth with £234,190.

Despite having comfortably League Two's biggest gates and a big turnover of players in the last two transfer windows, Stockport County, Salford City, Mansfield Town, Crawley Town and Leyton Orient all spent more than Bradford City's £76,642.

Doncaster Rovers' head of football operations James Coppinger this week told The Yorkshire Post his club had "the average League Two budget" when it came to transfers. On agents' fees they were 14th out of 24 clubs, their £55,000 being £15,000 below average.

Harrogate Town spent £49,000.

Unsurprisingly, Wrexham accounted for a quarter of all spending on agents across the three divisions of the National League, outspending 37 league clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their first season back in the Conference, York City's £27,937 was the sixth biggest outlay on agents, with Halifax Town (£16,677) 11th and Guiseley (£1,000) 28th.