Leeds United 'preparing offer' for ex-Ajax and Sevilla defender as January transfer window approaches

Leeds United are ‘preparing an offer’ for Red Bull Salzburg captain Maximilian Wöber, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano claims that discussions will take place over a proposed move for the player, with a estimated fee of €11m plus another €5m in add-ons. Leeds are expected to be active in the transfer market next month, with head coach Jesse Marsch saying in November it was important for the club to get their business done early.

Wober has played the majority of games for Salzburg this term as a left-back and can also be deployed in central defence. He is a player well known by Marsch having joined the Austrian side in 2019, with the Leeds coach in charge at the club between 2019 and 2021.

Speaking about the January window last month, Marsch said: "We felt really good about the transfers we made (in the summer). Getting them in early was key. We are already discussing winter transfers and getting them in early will be key.”

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 05: Dario Spikic of Dinamo Zagreb battles for possession with Maximilian Wober of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb at Football Arena Salzburg on October 05, 2022 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Leeds would benefit from more strength at left-back, with centre-back Pascal Struijk used in the position this season due to injury problems for Junior Firpo. Wöber has two goals and six assists in 21 games for Salzburg this season, meaning he could bring some attacking qualities to Elland Road.

Marsch has signed a number of his former players since arriving at Elland Road with Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen both joining from RB Salzburg while United States captain Tyler Adams was signed from RB Leipzig.

