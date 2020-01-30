Leeds United ‘project’ persuaded Jean-Kevin Augustin to choose Elland Road over Manchester United

JEAN-KEVIN AUGUSTIN says a first taste of the Elland Road crowd has left him wanting to ‘die fighting’ for Leeds United’s promotion cause.

Highly-coveted striker Augustin joined the Whites on an initial loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig on Monday and then arrived at Elland Road with the rest of the squad for Tuesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

With Augustin yet to have trained with his new team-mates, the 22-year-old took a seat in the stands as United staged a stunning comeback to recover from being 2-0 down to record a 3-2 victory that sent them top.

The striker says he is now fit and ready to feature, if selected, for tomorrow’s Championship hosting of Wigan Athletic though head coach Marcelo Bielsa has said the Frenchman will need time to integrate into the group.

Reflecting on his first experiences of a packed Elland Road this week, Augustin said: “It was amazing and extraordinary just to be in the stands and experience that – I don’t know what it would be like actually down there on the field. I’m looking forward to it.

“It was amazing how right through from the first minute, right through to the 90th minute, how they drove the team forward and pushed the team on and supported the team.

Several other clubs were interested in Augustin’s signature with Manchester United believed to have taken a late interest in the forward who had been on loan at Monaco, and who has been capped at every French youth level up to under-21s.

“I had one or two clubs who were interested in me but, when I was making my decision, I didn’t want to go to a club just for the sake of it,” said Augustin.

“For me as a player and as a person, the best project and the best plan was provided by Leeds United.”

“There has been mention of Manchester United and it wasn’t a case of turning them down, it just wast the fact that I had already made my decision and I decided that, for me as a player and as a person, the best project and the best plan was provided by Leeds United and that’s what I wanted to do. I had decided already.”

Asked how he felt physically and if he would be ready fitness-wise to feature this weekend, Augustin reasoned: “Fitness-wise, physically I feel ready.

“I feel absolutely ready and 100 per cent fit in that sense.

“I think when you are coming into a new group of players you need time to adapt to how they play, their tactics, their movements and their runs that they make on and off the ball so I think it’s down to the coach really.

“I’m ready to play but I also understand if the coach takes the decision that maybe slowly but surely and brings me on for a few minutes to try to adapt to the intensity of the Championship.

“I think the intensity and the speed and the rhythm of the game here in the Championship is a lot more intense and a lot higher than it is in French football so I feel maybe slowly but surely.

“Certainly, from a physical point of view and fitness point of view, I am ready but it just takes that time to settle into a new team and a new group of players.”