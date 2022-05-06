Those who know Leeds United inside out will instantly recognise this historic gallery of memorable moments, but for the younger generation who think football began when the Premier League was launched, this may be a little more challenging.
So which camp do you and your mates fall into? Leeds United expert fan, or casual supporter?
1. Jack Charlton, but can you name the year AND the opponent?
The year was ... 1968 ... and the opponent was Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola was just a twinkle in Jack's eye. Getty.
Photo: Getty
2. Leeds United - up for the cup - but on what DAY?
Leeds United manager Don Revie lifts the FA Cup after the Whites beat the Gunners to win the tournament at Wembley Stadium on ... 6th May 1972.
Photo: Getty
3. YNWA: Liverpool manager Bill Shankly and a top hatted fan - but which trophy did Liverpool win, here?
LFC boss Bill Shankly receives the praise of jubilant fans after FA Cup winning Liverpool FC defeat (after penalties) League champions Leeds United 6-5 in the Charity Shield at Wembley. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Photo: Getty
4. Who is this Leeds United legend and what is the year?
Leeds United forward Mick Jones congratulates Allan Clarke after his goal gave Leeds United the lead in the first division match at Stamford Bridge. The year? 1970.
Photo: Getty