HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Premier League survival six-pointer with Southampton at Elland Road.

Meslier: One standard first-half save to thwart Onuachu. Little else to do. 6

Ayling: Caught out with an early chance for Armstrong. No alarms otherwise, really. 7

Koch: Steady enough against a Saints forward line who thoroughly under-whelmed. 7

Junior Firpo celebrates his goal against Southampton. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Wober: Started despite his shoulder issue which forced him off at Goodison. Solid. 7

Firpo: Some nice link-up with Gnonto at times and a handy axis. Leeds best player on the day and got the glory. A huge moment in his United career potentially. 8

McKennie: Spurned one half-decent first-half chance and while not everything came off, he persisted. 7

Adams: Stayed strong in the engine room and held the ground. Plenty of work. 6

Aaronson: Handed a recall as the ‘10' and was high-energy, tenacious and involved a fair bit. Without showing the requisite quality. But all heart. 6

Harrison: Started on the right. Frustrating for spells. But admirably kept going, could not be knocked for that and showed a touch of quality in build-up to breakthrough. 6

Gnonto: You soon felt he had the beating of Maitland-Niles, if he got the ball early. One or two good moments and Saints were wary of him, for sure. Booked for celebrating Firpo’s goal – when he’d already been substituted. 6

Bamford: Could not get that big chance he craved. But battled for the cause. 6

Substitutes: Summerville (Gnonto 61). Posed real issues for Saints when he came on. Denied by a fine late block by Walker-Peters. Almost scored late on. 7

Rutter (Aaronson 75) 6.

Roca (Bamford 85) 6.