Leeds United ratings: Who stood out in second game against Manchester United in half a week?

Leeds United did themselves a lot of credit without being able to put any distance between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.

Their second game in four days against Manchester United ended in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils.

Illan Meslier – made some good saves and could not be faulted for either goal, even though he got a glove on the second 7

Luke Ayling – excellent performance against first Marcus Rashford and then Alejandro Garnacho 8

DANGER MAN: But Crysencio Summerville was unable to find the net for Leeds United

Robin Koch – a couple of ropey moments went unpunished 6

Max Wober – such a reliable figure in the heart of defence 6

Junior Firpo – a very good performance as Pascal Struijk's concussion saw Leeds play a left-back at left-back 7

Weston McKennie – his tackling set a good tone early on, albeit he faded slightly as the game went on 7

Tyler Adams – another signing Leeds have cause to thank Jesse Marsch for 7

Crysencio Summerville – always looked the most likely for Leeds from out on the right, but unable to find a way past David de Gea 8

Jack Harrison – worked hard without achieving much by way of end product 6

Wilfried Gnonto – unusually subdued but he has been carrying this team in an attacking sense for a long time 6

Patrick Bamford – chances were scarce and he was robbed by Fred when one threatened to open up for him 5

Substitutes:

Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 58) – forced an error which created a chance for Summerville 6

Brenden Aaronson (for Harrison, 73) – the game was only live for seven minutes when he was on the field 5

Sam Greenwood (for McKennie, 86) – N/A