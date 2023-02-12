News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds United ratings: Who stood out in second game against Manchester United in half a week?

Leeds United did themselves a lot of credit without being able to put any distance between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.

By Stuart Rayner
2 minutes ago

Their second game in four days against Manchester United ended in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils.

Illan Meslier – made some good saves and could not be faulted for either goal, even though he got a glove on the second 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luke Ayling – excellent performance against first Marcus Rashford and then Alejandro Garnacho 8

Most Popular
DANGER MAN: But Crysencio Summerville was unable to find the net for Leeds United

Robin Koch – a couple of ropey moments went unpunished 6

Max Wober – such a reliable figure in the heart of defence 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Junior Firpo – a very good performance as Pascal Struijk's concussion saw Leeds play a left-back at left-back 7

Weston McKennie – his tackling set a good tone early on, albeit he faded slightly as the game went on 7

Tyler Adams – another signing Leeds have cause to thank Jesse Marsch for 7

Crysencio Summerville – always looked the most likely for Leeds from out on the right, but unable to find a way past David de Gea 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Harrison – worked hard without achieving much by way of end product 6

Wilfried Gnonto – unusually subdued but he has been carrying this team in an attacking sense for a long time 6

Patrick Bamford – chances were scarce and he was robbed by Fred when one threatened to open up for him 5

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 58) – forced an error which created a chance for Summerville 6

Brenden Aaronson (for Harrison, 73) – the game was only live for seven minutes when he was on the field 5

Sam Greenwood (for McKennie, 86) – N/A

Not used: Aaronson, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Fernandez, Mullen.

Manchester UnitedIllan MeslierPremier LeagueJack Harrison