Leeds United ratings: Who stood out in second game against Manchester United in half a week?

Their second game in four days against Manchester United ended in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils.
Illan Meslier – made some good saves and could not be faulted for either goal, even though he got a glove on the second 7
Luke Ayling – excellent performance against first Marcus Rashford and then Alejandro Garnacho 8
Robin Koch – a couple of ropey moments went unpunished 6
Max Wober – such a reliable figure in the heart of defence 6
Junior Firpo – a very good performance as Pascal Struijk's concussion saw Leeds play a left-back at left-back 7
Weston McKennie – his tackling set a good tone early on, albeit he faded slightly as the game went on 7
Tyler Adams – another signing Leeds have cause to thank Jesse Marsch for 7
Crysencio Summerville – always looked the most likely for Leeds from out on the right, but unable to find a way past David de Gea 8
Jack Harrison – worked hard without achieving much by way of end product 6
Wilfried Gnonto – unusually subdued but he has been carrying this team in an attacking sense for a long time 6
Patrick Bamford – chances were scarce and he was robbed by Fred when one threatened to open up for him 5
Substitutes:
Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 58) – forced an error which created a chance for Summerville 6
Brenden Aaronson (for Harrison, 73) – the game was only live for seven minutes when he was on the field 5
Sam Greenwood (for McKennie, 86) – N/A
Not used: Aaronson, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Fernandez, Mullen.