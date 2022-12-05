Last month, Leeds said they were "surprised and disappointed" after being ordered to pay Leipzig £18m for Augustin and said in a statement that they planned to appeal the decision after losing their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).But in a fresh statement issued on Monday evening, they have revealed that an ‘amicable resolution’ has been reached with the German outfit. Details will remain confidential.It read: "Leeds United and RB Leipzig are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute between the clubs, further details of which are confidential to the parties."Augustin made just three substitute appearances at Leeds, with then-coach Marcelo Bielsa unimpressed by his ability to adapt to his physical demands.At the end of the campaign, he found himself unwanted by both Leeds and Leipzig. He has since moved to Nantes and Basel.