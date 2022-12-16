Around £189m had been set aside before the tournament kicked off last month with clubs awarded approximately £9,000 per player for each day they remain with their national team, starting from each country’s preparations and lasting until each nation is either knocked out of the tournament or reaches the final.
Leeds had three players at the tournament with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson representing the United States while Rasmus Kristensen featured for Denmark. Both nations exited at the group stage. Leeds loanee Dan James was also part of Wales’ squad as he featured in the group stage.
Some payments are divided for players who have been registered at other clubs within the two years prior to the World Cup, meaning Leeds will have to share the payments for the above trio after they all arrived at Elland Road in the summer.
It does mean they are entitled to a share of the pay-out for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Barcelona’s Raphinha, who both left Leeds in the summer, as the pair made it to the quarter-finals with England and Brazil respectively.
In total, 133 players from the Premier League were part of the 32 squads in Qatar with Manchester City scooping the biggest share of the pay-out from FIFA after having 16 players competing.
In the Championship, Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye represented Senegal while his teammate Adam Davies was part of Wales’ campaign. Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas was also with Rob Page’s squad. Wales exited at the group stage after defeats to Iran and England while Senegal reached the knockout phases before losing 3-0 to the Three Lions.
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree played his part in a memorable tournament for Australia as they got out for the group stage for the first time since 2006 before losing to Argentina in the last 16.
Estimated pay-out received by Premier League clubs from the club’s benefit programme
Manchester City – £3.29m
Chelsea – £2.35m
Tottenham – £2m
Liverpool – £1.48m
Arsenal – £1.29m
Wolves – £1.29m
Leicester – £1.15m
Brighton – £1.11m
Fulham – £1.07m
Brentford – £910k
West Ham – £820k
Newcastle – £741k
Aston Villa – £667k
Everton – £568k
Crystal Palace – £535k
Leeds - £510k
Nottingham Forest - £395k
Southampton - £345k
Bournemouth - £222k