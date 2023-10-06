Leeds United release winger Helder Costa after no takers this summer
Helder Costa has left Leeds United by mutual consent.
The winger made 71 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.
Costa joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that was made permanent when the Whites won promotion.
As with his Molineux career, he struggled to cinvince the management he could step up from Championship to Premier League level.
Costa was loaned to Valencia and Al-Ittihad in the last two seasons and was made available for a transfer this summer without any takers, so the decision has now been made to release him.