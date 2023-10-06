The winger made 71 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Costa joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that was made permanent when the Whites won promotion.

As with his Molineux career, he struggled to cinvince the management he could step up from Championship to Premier League level.